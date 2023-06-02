DEWITT, Ark. – Oftentimes, our elderly are forgotten about and not shown the appreciation they deserve, but the DeWitt nursing home and family of Claude Bell Sr. made sure they did just that.

They gave one of the oldest World War II veterans in Arkansas the honor and respect he is due with a celebration for his 105th birthday.

On February 18, 1942, Bell joined the army and completed basic training at Camp Robinson in Little Rock.

“I tell people all the time. Pap-paw was active all his life,” grandson Shawn Bell said. “He’s 105 now so hopefully, I got those genes.”

A father of three, grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of seven, Claude Bell Sr. may be a soldier, but he’s a family man first.

“He was a good father, took care of his family, a gentle man,” son Claude Bell Jr. said. “He didn’t talk a whole lot. but when he did. there was command in his voice.”

Bell’s children say he’s always tried to help anyone he could, something he mastered while nursing soldiers back to health as a surgical technician during World War II.

“Any time we all had stitches or anything like that, my mom would say your daddy can take those out for you,” daughter Shirley Bell-Thrash said. “And I’m thinking how does he know how to do that? But, he learned it in the army.”

So, what’s the secret to living to see 105 years?

“His healthy lifestyle,” Shawn said. “When he was in his 90s, he got locked out of his car, at the farm, which is 10 minutes from Gillette in the summer. I just would’ve sat down and cried.”

Bell’s family says this celebration is more than just a milestone for them.

“I’m very proud of him. it was very wonderful to hear that he was the oldest World War II veteran in Arkansas,” Shirley said.

“I want to be like that when I’m 105. 56 years from now,” Shawn said. “I haven’t even lived half of his life.”

“To have a father that’s 105 and the oldest vet in Arkansas, what more could you ask for anything more,” Claude Bell Jr. said.