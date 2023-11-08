LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas veteran received a pleasant surprise ahead of Veteran’s Day.

Navy veteran Scot Wilson was gifted a new car as part of Progressive’s Keys to Progress program.

He said the new car will be a game changer for his family and was speechless when he got the call.

“I don’t know what to say,” Wilson said. “It’s an unbelievable blessing that I just can’t comprehend.”

Wilson was part of 80 veterans across the nation who were gifted the cars through the program.

This year’s giveaway brings the total number of cars donated through the program to more than 1,000.