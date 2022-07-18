RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Tech University’s campus ambassador, Jerry the Bulldog, marked his ninth birthday with a come-and-go reception on Monday afternoon.

The reception was held at the Hull Building Student Union with Members of the ATU community and their families as well as alumni and friends attending.

The Arkansas Tech Student Government Association restored a tradition that had been lost for 76 years in October of 2013 when it cast a unanimous vote to install Jerry as campus ambassador.

The first modern Jerry, whose full name is Jerry Charles Young I, was born on July 17, 2013. He is an English bulldog.

Jerry attends a variety of campus events and alumni gatherings as well as Wonder Boys and Golden Suns athletic competitions.

In keeping with the original Jerry`s connection to the armed services, Jerry is escorted to many of his official functions by students from the Arkansas Tech U.S. Army ROTC program.