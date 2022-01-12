Arkansas Symphony announces plans for new center in East Village neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A state-of-the-art music center will soon be calling Little Rock’s East Village neighborhood home.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra announced plans on Wednesday for a brand new $9 million dollar, 20-thousand square-foot facility.

The Stella Boyle Smith Music Center will serve Arkansas kids by allowing for more educational programming and musical offerings.

ASO officials say this marks a significant step forward in their mission to serve kids in the state who have a passion for music.

So far, $5.4 million has been raised towards ASO’s goal of $9 million to make the music center a reality.