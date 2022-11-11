CONWAY, Ark. – The Special Olympics fall games wrapped up Friday in Conway.

The fall games are a two-day unified sports event. Unified sports mean that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are partnered up with those without.

The athletes competed in bocee flag football, softball and tennis.

“I love playing different sports – football and baseball,” athlete Keith Lertpenmaeta said.

Special Olympics of Arkansas provides athletes like Keith and more than 19,000 others opportunities to change the isolation and inactivity many with intellectual and developmental disabilities face.

All athletes were awarded celebratory medals at the end of the games.