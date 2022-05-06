LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Mother’s Day this weekend, it’s important to celebrate working mothers. Many of whom own their own business.

Statistics show that one in three small business owners are moms. It’s not easy but can be very rewarding.

An Arkansas mother created Right at Home, which provides a range of in-home care options for seniors and also adults with disabilities. In a time when caregivers are needed more than ever, she created something that has been a game-changer for families who need help.

Lauren Miller created Right at Home after she saw the need for in-home caregiving services.

“Six years ago, my mom died, and we used a service of a local agency and had that nightmare situation most people were afraid of,” Lauren Miller with Right at Home said.

After grieving the death of her mom, she wanted others to have the services they need in a time they need it most. Since then, she has helped thousands of families across the country.

“Walking with weary vulnerable people daily can be hard. I never thought I would be here. But I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s special,” Miller said.

Miller is part of a growing trend of women starting their own businesses. There are currently more than twelve million women-owned businesses in the US.

“Right at Home started by basically following a calling,” Miller said.

They are making a huge impact in Arkansas and around the country. Miller has shown that combining hard work with compassion is a recipe for success.