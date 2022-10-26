LITTLE ROCK, Ark – What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) officers were seen Wednesday heading up and down the aisles as part of a shopping spree at Academy Sports.

The event was funded entirely by the store, with Academy Sports and Outdoors donating $3,000 to AGFC to purchase equipment for officers to use in the field so they can do their jobs effectively and safely.

“To have the opportunity to be able to pick up these additional items to be able to use for our officers is extremely important and beneficial to our jobs.” AGFC Captain Matt Flowers.

This was the first time AGFC has participated in the shopping spree, with many of their eyes on bikes.