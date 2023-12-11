LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health and the Little Rock Fire Department joined up to hold their annual toy drive and Christmas parade Monday.

Fire trucks entered the DHS parking lot with sirens blaring, ready to deliver a ton of presents.

Over the past several weeks, firefighters have been taking donations at a number of Walmart locations and using it to bring joy to hundreds of kids in foster care and families in need.

“This will truly make Christmas for a number of children across our state,” Gavin Lesnick, Chief of Communications for DHS said. “So, we’re so grateful for the work they’ve done to collect these and we’re excited to get them in the hands of children.”

Now comes the fun part. Over the next couple of days, DHS will begin handing out the toys, spreading some holiday cheer to those in need.