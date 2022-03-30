LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Children’s Hospital just received international accreditation for bone marrow transplants, meaning patients in Arkansas will receive the highest quality care.

For 13-year-old Otto and his family, this treatment was a game-changer. Otto started having stomach problems in 2020. His family never imagined the diagnosis would be Hodgkins Lymphoma.

He started chemotherapy and then radiation. He got a clear scan, but then it came back.

“That’s when we looked at another round of chemo and a bone marrow transplant,” Otto’s mother Geneva Dietz said.

The autologous transplant at ACH meant Otto would be both the donor and recipient of blood-forming stem cells.

“When we give high doses of chemotherapy, one of the side effects is your bone marrow cells get eliminated in the crossfire,” Dr. Arun Modi, ACH director of bone marrow transplants said. “In order to rescue your body, we can preserve the patients’ stem cells collected before chemotherapy and give back to the patients.”

Dietz said that For Otto, the treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital was life-changing.

“They deserve all of the recognition,” she said. “I don’t know they turn them into magic and put them back in, but it works.”

The family said are so thankful for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“The fact that Children’s has this accreditation means a lot to me. They know exactly what they’re doing. We don’t know have to look elsewhere for good quality care because we have it right here,” Dietz said. “This is hopefully the last treatment he’ll ever have to take. We’re hoping he never has a spot again and this bone marrow treatment should do that for us.”

The accreditation comes from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy. To learn more about autologous transplant therapy, head to ARChildrens.org.