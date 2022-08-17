GREENBRIER, Ark. – Greenbrier native, BJ McMillen, was honored by having his name put on the press box last Monday night.

“My pride runs deep.. panther pride… deep,” said McMillen.

He loves football and has been a part of the coaching staff for over 20 years.

“It’s a lot of fun to hang out and coach those guys and tell them and lessons. I just tell them, let’s win the game. Let’s win on Friday night,” stated McMillen.

He said football is too important to him to miss out on anything.

“I’m always here like I don’t miss a practice, I don’t miss a game. I’m always here on time,” stated McMillen.

Greenbrier Head Football Coach, Randy Tribble, said he has a legacy around Greenbrier.

“He’s fired up and ready to go all the time,” said Coach Tribble.

Greenbrier athletics decided to name the press box after McMillen.

“I felt good. I felt everybody saw how it felt good and sometimes, well I got a little emotional. I just wanted to cry, I was just a little emotional,” said McMillen.

Now he is even more fired up for Friday night football.

“I just get my little towel and I get them fired up,” said McMillen.

Coach Tribble said, “he’s always trying to get the crowd in the game and when tailgates going on out there before the game, if we are meeting or something we let BJ go be our PR guy”.

McMillen said to have his name on the press box means that he has left a big legacy.

“Last Monday night, coach Wood said, there is one special coach, and I said…yeah,” and “that’s all I got to say,” stated McMillen.