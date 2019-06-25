About Us

At Foot Solutions, we do just what our name says; we provide solutions. Whether you have bunions, hammer toes, fallen arches or just plain tired, aching feet (or knees, hips or back,) our staff of skilled fitting professionals will be able to help. During your initial consultation we’ll use computerized scanning technology as well as perform a gait analysis, and foot evaluation to determine exactly what is going on with your feet. With a broad range of footwear and the most innovative Perfetto™ arch supports and custom inserts on the market today, we’ll come up with a solution for minimizing or alleviating your foot and foot-related pain and discomfort.At Foot Solutions, we use the latest biomechanical technology to evaluate every customer that comes through our door. Beginning with our free holistic foot and gait analysis, our Certified Pedorthists perform a comprehensive evaluation of your feet. Next, we utilize state-of-the-art technology to map the sole of your foot, allowing us to see in great detail where your particular imbalance exists.Based on this foot scan, we can produce a custom crafted body aligning insert that is designed to be used in combination with our perfectly fit shoes to bring your entire body back into perfect alignment and eliminate your pain.