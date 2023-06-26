SEARCY, Ark. – Whataburger fans in central Arkansas now have a new location to check out in Searcy.

Whataburger officials announced the soft opening of a new location on 3900 Race Avenue in Searcy.

Officials said the drive-thru is opening Monday at 11 a.m., with the lobby and other services like online ordering becoming available in the coming weeks.

The opening of the Searcy location is in partnership with franchisee WAB Venture. Spokesperson Tina Reagan shared thoughts on the positive reception to the new location.

“It brings us great joy to bring Whataburger’s delicious, made-to-order offerings to the Searcy area,” Reagan said. “We are truly humbled by the warm reception we’ve received and look forward to serving guests and being a strong community partner for years to come.”

The location will be open 24/7 and has employed more than 100 Arkansans, according to officials.

A Whataburger location in Little Rock opened in late April, with other locations in North Little Rock and Benton set to open sometime this year.