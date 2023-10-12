LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2023 Arkansas State Fair runs October 13 through October 22.

Highlights include amusement park rides, concerts, livestock shows, arts and crafts competitions, and of course all the food to be found for your dining enjoyment.

Every year the list of food options at the fair grows longer and 2023 is no exception. There are 20+ new items.

On Thursday, fair officials hosted Media Day and invited local journalists to sample delights from over a dozen of this year’s 50+ food vendors. Click here for the full vendors list.

After all the munching, the vendor “Island Noodles” won the best-tasting honor. The most creative award went to “Fried What?” for its deep-fried PB&J (grape) with Razorback sauce.

Island Noodles is a Hawaiian dish that’s made in a large fired-up wok featuring Teriyaki chicken, vegetables, and soba noodles. It’s served in a takeout container (chopsticks are also available) for easy eating. The cost is $14 per serving. Fried What?’s deep-fried PB&J is $9 per serving. (TIP: The Island Noodles concession stand is right next to Fried What?!).

2023 Arkansas State Fair Food Guide

Click here for a complete list of foods on the menu at the fair from The 2023 Arkansas State Fair Food Guide compiled by Arkansas food author Kat Robinson on her blog Tie Dye Travels.

Click here for the Arkansas State Fair website.