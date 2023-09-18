LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday is National Cheeseburger Day, and what better way to celebrate than having one from a local burger joint?

Wayback Burgers joined KARK 4 Today to talk about how they are celebrating the day with a buy one, get one free deal with their Wayback Classic burger. Buyers can get in on the deal through the app or by walking into the restaurant.

The restaurant also offers a sweet bourbon bacon burger, milkshakes, plant-based burgers, chicken products and more.

Wayback Burgers is located at 16900 Chenal Parkway. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

To check out their full menu, visit WaybackBurgers.com.