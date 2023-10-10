LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fall season brings many things to Arkansas, but most importantly the Arkansas Cornbread Festival will soon come to the Little Rock metro.

Kevin Shalin with The Mighty Rib food blog joined Arkansas Today to talk about what to expect at the upcoming festival.

The festival will be held on 14th & Main Street Saturday, Nov. 4. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shalin said this year’s festival will be smaller this year but will still offer a good time.

Admission is free, but attendees who purchase a cornbread tasting ticket will be able to sample different cornbread recipes and vote for their favorite.

For more information on The Arkansas Cornbread Festival, visit ArkansasCornbreadFestival.com.