Subway launching menu update, keeping ‘premium 100% tuna’

(KTVX) – Weeks after coming under fire for the quality of their tuna, Subway is preparing its largest menu update in history.

Tests done by a commercial lab recently failed to find identifiable tuna DNA in Subway sandwiches, the New York Times reported in June. The Times noted, however, that heavy processing or cooking, for example, can make it difficult or even impossible to pull out intact DNA.

Inside Edition had tuna from three New York City Subway locations tested at a lab in Florida, which confirmed that the samples contained tuna.

Subway has denied the allegations that its tuna isn’t really tuna, saying in part, “Subway delivers 100 percent cooked tuna to its restaurants.”

Now, over a week later, Subway says it is launching its largest menu update in brand history, including ‘fan-favorite premium 100% tuna.’

The ‘Eat Fresh Refresh’ will arrive nationwide on July 13 with restaurants closing the day before to prepare. Subway is also offering a one million sub sandwich giveaway.

According to a Monday release, there will be more than 20 menu updates including “11 new and improved ingredients,” six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four “revamped” signature sandwiches.

New ingredients include deli-thin sliced ham and turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, and a parmesan vinaigrette. There are also two new breads – Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.

Subway is also bringing new sandwiches to its menu – the Turkey Cali Fresh, Steak Cali Fresh, and All-American Club.

New sandwiches are being added to Subway’s menu – Turkey Cali Fresh and Steak Cali Fresh (Subway)

A new sub coming to Subway’s menu – the Steak Cali Fresh (Subway)

A new sub coming to Subway’s menu – the All American Sub (Subway)

But what about the tuna?

According to the national chain, “While many of Subway’s core protein choices were improved as part of the Eat Fresh Refresh, one ingredient that doesn’t need an upgrade is the Subway high-quality, premium tuna. Subway sources tuna from leading global food suppliers that have a reputation for working diligently with food safety and quality experts to ensure consistent, high-quality products at every stage of the supply chain. The 100% wild-caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers.”

While Subway restaurants will be closed on Monday, July 12, when restaurants reopen on Tuesday, Subway says it will give away up to one million free subs from 10 a.m. to noon, local time.

Upon request, Subway says you can visit any participating restaurant and get a free six-inch new Turkey Cali Fresh sub.

For more on the menu update, click here.