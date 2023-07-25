LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – They are the two great tastes that no one ever said taste great together, though candy fans will now have the chance to try them out.

A new limited-edition variety of Skittles is swapping out the fruit-flavoring that fans have loved for the pungent punch of French’s Mustard.

Calling it the “intersection of condiment and candy,” the companies are describing the product as “a sweet and savory treat that’s sure to tang up your taste buds.”

Complete with a custom-hued fun-size bag, the all-yellow-everywhere collaboration is coming together just in time for National Mustard Day, which this year falls on August 5.

Fans can go online to sign up for a chance to win a special delivery of these “treats,” and there are a handful of pop-up events complete with a “mustard mobile” – a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard SKITTLES on top.

Image courtesy of McCormick & Company

The stops in Atlanta, Washington and New York will give fans a chance to try out the candy and win limited edition SWAG.

This is far from the first mustard-forward food partnership for French’s. In 2019 the company introduced a small-batch ice cream, then followed that up the next year with a craft beer. The company has also shared two different recipes to add mustard to donuts.

Those looking for more on the candy-mustard mashup can head to Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles.