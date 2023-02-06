EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. – A favorite food will be the topic of conversation at “Pie Talk,” an upcoming event at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow*.

Arkansas culinary expert Kat Robinson will lead the February 18 presentation that includes a screening of a portion of her film with PBS “Make Room for Pie.”

Robinson will follow the screening with some talk about pies, Arkansas pies, and work on her upcoming book. Pies, both savory and sweet, will be served, along with refreshments.

Robinson is a long-time writer in residence with The Writers’ Colony, staying in its Culinary Suite which is specialized with the tools she needs to get away from the everyday bustle of life and focus on her culinary writing. She stayed with WCDH in January for two weeks, working on her upcoming book on Arkansas pies and making 50 pies that she then shared with the staff and other writers in residence. Robinson plans to make more during her February residency.

The Little Rock-based author and food historian is well known for her culinary travelogues featuring regional food including Arkansas’ most significant restaurants, mom-and-pop dairy bars, and where to find a great homemade pie. She is the author of the 2018 compendium Arkansas Food: The A to Z of Eating in the Natural State. Her most recent book, Arkansas Cookery: Retro Recipes from The Natural State, was completely cooked, photographed, and chronicled in the Culinary Suite. The book includes 103 recipes from mid-century Arkansas church and community cookbooks dating from 1935 to 1985.

Pie Talk takes place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at The Writers’ Colony at 515 Springs St. in Eureka Springs. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at https://www.writerscolony.org/event-details/pie-talk-with-culinary-writer-kat-robinson/.

*The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to nurture writers of all genres, backgrounds, and levels of experience in a supportive environment that builds community, energizes creative expression, stimulates new thinking, and optimizes productivity. Since opening its doors to writers in 2000, the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow has made a lasting impact on the arts and literary communities hosting over 1,700 writers from 48 states and 13 countries.