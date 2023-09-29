LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Midwest burger joint is making its way to central Arkansas this year.

Fast-food chain Beef-A-Roo announced its doors will open to the public on Oct. 13. The new location at 1315 S. Shackleford Rd. in Little Rock will hold a grand-opening event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Event organizers shared that the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket at the event that is redeemable for free cheese for one year.

Beef-A-Roo was founded in 1967 and according to the restaurant’s representatives includes a menu focused on all-American cuisine.

This will be the second location in Arkansas. The first opened in Harrison in July of this year.

To learn more about the fast-food chain, visit BeefARoo.com.