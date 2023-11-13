Thanksgiving is a more than a week away, and families are working to finalize their meal plans for the big day.

Little Rock native and MasterChef finalist Jennifer Maune joined Arkansas Today with a different take on three Thanksgiving staples: Cranberry sauce, green beans and sweet potatoes.

She also debuted her new line of seasonings that will be available by Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Many may recognize Maune from the hit cooking show with Chef Gordon Ramsay. She finished in the Top 3 while representing The South on the show’s 13th season.

Following the season finale, Maune said that she is working on opening a restaurant in Little Rock and releasing a cookbook along with her line of seasonings.

To learn more about Jennifer Maune, visit JenniferMaune.com.