LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A central Arkansas native will be one of the six remaining contestants on the hit cooking challenge show MasterChef Wednesday night.

Little Rock contestant Jennifer Maune joined Arkansas Today with a preview on what viewers can expect for the latest episode. The contestants will compete in Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant Hell’s Kitchen.

The cooking show is in its 13th season titled “United Tastes of America.” In this season, groups of contestants from different parts of the country are competing against each other. Maune is representing the south.

The season finale will air Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Maune said that her line of seasonings will be released soon and she’s also in the planning stages of opening a restaurant in Little Rock.

To learn more about Jennifer Maune, visit her website at JenniferMaune.com.