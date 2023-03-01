LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fast food fans will soon have a new choice for burgers and curly fries in Arkansas.

Jack in the Box, Inc. announced Wednesday that it would be opening a new restaurant in Rogers, Arkansas, after signing a franchise agreement. This will be the chain’s first franchise location in the Natural State.

Terms of the agreement and opening date were not disclosed, but Jack in the Box director of franchise development Dustin Thompson said the fit between his company and the franchisee was obvious.

“Our new franchisees for Arkansas are experienced multi-unit hotel franchise operators, and their local market knowledge combined with our strong presence in Texas and Oklahoma made this a natural fit for Jack in the Box,” Thompson said.

Jack in the Box operates 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, claiming it is one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains. Its Del Taco brand has 600 restaurants in 15 states.

Several new fast-food franchises have announced expansions into the Natural State this year including Texas favorite Whataburger, which is set to open several locations in the coming months in central Arkansas.