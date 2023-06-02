LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Donuts are always a great way to start a weekend, especially this Friday for National Donut Day. The big question – where do you go to get the best crullers, kolaches and classic glazed goodness?

The crack team of researchers at the KARK 4 News donut desk ran the numbers, did the research and sampled some of the best to put together the top 10 donut shops in central Arkansas, according to Yelp reviewers.

Here is the countdown, along with why some reviewers think their spot is the best:

10 – Shipley Donuts, 4131 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, North Little Rock.

According to one reviewer, the hot tip is to get there early when the donuts are hot and fresh. The customer service getting high marks led to this shop making the list.

9 – Paul’s Donuts, 2127 Main Street, North Little Rock.

A former Shipley Donuts, reviewers appreciate Paul’s “mom and pop feel” and low prices. “Quality AND quantity collide which always makes me a happy foodie,” according to a reviewer.

8 – The Donut Palace, 1221 Barnes Street, Lonoke.

A large number of choices, all of which are good, reviewers tell us. Reviewers spoke well about the breakfast sandwiches and gave high marks for donut quality.

7 – 7 Days Donuts, 1900 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle.

Reviewers are fond of the blueberry donuts (“Best I’ve ever eaten,” said one) and apple fritters. The friendly service also gets high marks, as does the kolaches.

6 – Daylight Donuts, 1800 North Reynolds Road, Bryant.

The name “Daylight,” it turns out, is for the light texture and flavor of the donuts. Reviewers love the selection and service and the “cute decor.” Donuts with whimsical decorations also get high marks.

5 – Mark’s DO-nut Shop, 4015 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock.

“Nothing fancy, just the best donuts in town,” from one reviewer, and “Best in Little Rock,” from another. “Best” comes up a lot in the reviews of this shop. The freshness of Mark’s offerings also got high marks.

4 – Dale’s Donut Shop, 919 Military Road, Benton.

One reviewer said people travel 30 to 40 minutes to get donuts from Dale’s. A case in point is a reviewer from Conway stating Dale’s had “the best donuts around.” The maple-iced donuts got a shout-out in one review.

3 – Love’s Donuts and Gourmet Sandwiches, 317 West Oak Street, Conway.

Another “best donuts in town” review for this Conway shop. The staff also received high marks. Several reviewers called out the selection, which included kolaches, breakfast sandwiches and various types of smoothies.

2 – AR Donuts, 102 Markham Park Drive, Little Rock.

Many reviews talk about AR Donuts as a good breakfast stop, one even mentioning it sells egg rolls. The old-fashioned blueberry donuts also received praise, as did the kolaches. “Best breakfast in Little Rock” was asserted more than once.

And the number one Yelp-reviewed highest-rated donut shop in central Arkansas is in Bryant.

1 – Srown’s Donuts, 4430 Highway 5 N, Bryant.

“A great little donut place,” as one reviewer puts it, with several stating, “Best donuts around.” In one case, “Best donuts in Arkansas” was called out.

It doesn’t end with donuts. Reviewers also called out the kolaches and biscuits and had compliments for the service, including the drive-in service.

HISTORY

National Donut Day traces back to 1938 when the Salvation Army celebrated the role of its “Donut Lassies” in World War I in supporting the troops. The volunteers would travel to the front lines to provide refreshments, including donuts fried on-site.

Returning troops developed a taste for the snack, leading to the rising popularity of donuts stateside.