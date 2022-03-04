LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Lent season underway, several organizations throughout Central Arkansas will be holding Friday fish fries.

During Lent, many people of Christian faith avoid meat, and instead eat fish on Fridays.

Check out the list of fish fry locations below:

Christ the King Catholic Church of Little Rock –

3/4, 3/11, 4/1, 4/8

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. CTK Family Life Center

Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church –

3/4, 3/18, 4/1

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Allen Center Cafetorium

Knights of Columbus Conway Arkansas Council 4143 –

3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 3/25

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Conway

Our Lady of Fatima (Benton) –

3/4, 4/1

6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Hot Springs Village) –

3/11, 3/25, 4/8

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Knights Of Columbus (Lower Hall)

If your church or organization is hosting a fish fry, email us and we’ll add it to the list.