LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A popular central Arkansas restaurant chain has set a reopening date next month for one of its locations that was destroyed by the March 31 tornado that slammed Little Rock.

Southern seafood favorite Eat My Catfish will reopen the Breckenridge location on Jan. 9, eight months after an EF-3 tornado rolled through parts of west Little Rock, badly damaging much of the restaurant. Repairs were further slowed when the area was hit by a microburst in September.

The restaurant had to replace the roof, install new doors & windows and put in a new heating and AC system and frame, among other repairs.

Company founder and president Travis Hester thanked his team and customers for their support during the rebuilding process.

“Since the day the storm hit, the staff and the entire Eat My Catfish team have banded together, showing a resilience that has helped make reopening Breckenridge possible,” Hester said. “We are also so grateful to have experienced the true spirit of kindness and generosity of the community. Our Breckenridge location is a symbol of the strength of Little Rock, and we look forward to returning to serve the community we love.”

At the time of the storms in March, several members of the restaurant staff were able to direct customers into a safe space within the building. Despite the damage to the restaurant, there were no injuries to any staff or guests.

While the Breckenridge location was being rebuilt, many staffers worked at the chain’s Riverdale location that opened in June. Hester explained that some of those employees will now head back to the Breckenridge branch and will be joined by new staff members.

“Our staff not only rode out the storm at Breckenridge, but they helped many people to safety that day, saving lives,” Hester said. “Since then, those staff members have been instrumental in opening our Riverdale location. We are thankful for their dedication and are excited that many will return to the newly reconstructed Breckenridge location.”

In addition to the Breckenridge & Riverdale restaurants in Little Rock, Eat My Catfish has six other locations around Arkansas, including North Little Rock, Benton, Conway, Fayetteville, Siloam Springs and Rogers.