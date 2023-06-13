Father’s Day is just a few days away, and if you’re still looking for something for a dad who loves to grill, one Arkansas shop has you covered.

Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown from Coy’s Southern Eats stopped by KARK 4 News to share some grilling gift ideas, including new seasons they have been developing that can bring great flavor to fish, meat or veggies.

For the holiday, Coy’s is offering a Griller Box featuring three of their top seasoning blends, as well as grilling gear like meat claw shredders, tongs a grill brush and kabob skewers.

The Coy’s team is also partnering with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission for a free Family Fun Day coming on June 24 at the pond in Martin Luther Ling Park in Pine Bluff. The event will include outdoor activities like fishing, archery, BB gun shooting and cooking demonstrations.

For more from Coy’s Southern Eats or to see more on the Family Fun Day, head over to CoysSouthernEats.com.