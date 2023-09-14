LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chick-fil-A restaurants around central Arkansas are offering a free breakfast sandwich to customers as a way to celebrate the start of autumn.

Starting Sept. 18, guests who have the Chick-fil-A app can get a free Chicken Biscuit at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants, according to a recent release from Chick-fil-A representatives.

Alan Kizer, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Conway Commons and Chick-fil-A West Conway said the promotion is a way to transition into the new fall season.

“We are thrilled to usher in the new season with a thank you to our community for their support all summer,” Kizer said. “We hope this free breakfast treat will put a smile on our guests’ faces and start their day on the right note.”

The central Arkansas-area promotion ends Sept. 23. All locations stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. and are closed on Sundays.

To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.