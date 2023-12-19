LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans either attending or throwing a holiday party should think about healthy drink choices.

Arkansas Heart Hospital clinical dietician Shanna Bennett with the Bariatric and Metabolice Institute stopped by KARK 4 News to share some recipes for healthy mocktails with a holiday theme.

She shared the recipes for two drinks, the Cranberry Lime Mocktail and the Grinch Mocktail. Both are easy to make, low calorie, low fat and sugar free.

Cranberry Lime Mocktail: Ingredients 1⁄2 cup diet cranberry juice

Diet ginger beer*

Juice of 1 lime (an additional lime will be needed for garnish)

Ice cubes Directions Using a shaker cup, shake the cranberry juice, lime juice, and ice together. Pour into a copper mug and stir in the ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge, fresh cranberries, or fresh rosemary. *We suggest waiting until 3 months post-op before trying carbonated beverages. There are some patients who will not tolerate carbonation at this point or ever after surgery. If carbonation is not tolerated, you may use a Canada Dry sugar-free drink packet in place of ginger beer. Nutrition: Calories: 5-10, Carbohydrates: 2g net, Fat: 0g, Protein: 0g

Grinch Mocktail Ingredients 1-1.5 packets of sugar-free lemonade mix

1⁄2 packet blue raspberry Kool-Aid mix

1 – 16.9oz bottle of water

Ice cubes

Optional: Sliced strawberries for garnish Directions Using a shaker cup, add the ice, drink mixes and water to the cup. Shake well with the lid on. Pour into your favorite fancy glass and garnish with sliced strawberries. Feel free to dilute with more water and adjust the amounts of each powder to achieve the desired sweetness level and shade of green. Nutrition per recipe: Calories: 15-20, Carbohydrates: 3-5g net, Fat: 0g, Protein: 0g

Additional heart-healthy recipes and information on the Bariatric & Metabolic Institute is available at ARHeart.com.