LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A fast food chain that claims to “have the meats” is taking that claim to new heights.

Arby’s announced its latest creation on Tuesday with the Big Game Burger, which features a patty made of 34% venison, 33% elk and 33% ground beef. That is topped with fried onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and a dark cherry steak sauce, according to the Inspire Foods website.

To go along with the launch of the new menu item, the company also announced burger fans can take a trip to the Colorado Rockies for the Arby’s Hike-Thru on The Big Game Burger Trail, ending at what the company calls “the most remote Arby’s in the world.”

First-come outdoor enthusiasts can take the trail through the wilderness, and end with a complementary Big Game Burger, according to the company.

“Arby’s has always been known for our meat expertise, and we’re taking it to the next level – literally – with our new Big Game Burger’s one-of-a-kind blend,” Ellen Rose, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s said. “We’re dedicated to crafting unique culinary experiences for our guests, and we hope the Big Game Burger and the immersive Hike-Thru experience allow our fans to tap into their sense of wild adventure – in our restaurants and on the trail.”

Those wanting to try the burger without the hike can use Arby’s location finder on their website.

This is not the first time Arby’s has had venison on the menu. In 2017, the chain introduced the sandwich to select locations for a very short period and the evolution of the sandwich landed here, according to the announcement.

Arby’s is an international restaurant chain with locations across the United States – except for Rhode Island and Vermont – as well as in Canada, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Mexico, South Korea and, of course, Turkey.