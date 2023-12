NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 7 Brew Coffee has officially opened their newest stand in North Little Rock.

The drive-thru coffee shop has announced that their new stand, located at 4900 JFK Blvd, is their second in North Little Rock and their seventh in central Arkansas.

The store has 20,000 drink combinations and options to customize and recently gave away free drinks ahead of the grand opening.

To learn more about 7 Brew, visit them online at 7BrewCrew.com.