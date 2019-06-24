Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
Top Stories
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Man dies after stabbing in Little Rock Friday night, one person arrested
Sheriff: House raid uncovers chop shop, drugs and guns
Viewers across the country deprived of critical local emergency news, holiday specials, news and upcoming Team USA Women’s World Cup final match following AT&T/DIRECTV’S removal of Nexstar local TV stations in 97 markets
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
2
of
/
2
Faith Furniture
We buy and sell new furniture.
We will beat any prices in the state.
Come visit us for unbelieveable deals and shop our online catalog!
$600 SPECIAL OFFER INCLUDES:
2 Piece Sectional Sofa, Loveseat, Marble Coffee Table, 2 End Tables and a FREE RUG!
FAITH FURNITURE
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Phone:
(501) 375-1443
Address:
604 E. Washington Avenue