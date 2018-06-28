Lucky Lotto Tips for June 28 Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – It’s back by popular demand! The Willy Wonka Golden Ticket returns to Arkansas on July 2.

This $10 instant ticket has a fresh, new look but offers the same $200,000 top prizes and the

same promotional second-chance BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ drawing with a trip to Las

Vegas that that set Arkansas abuzz when the original game launched in June 2017, resulting in

record sales of more than $15.3 million.

“The WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ has been one of the most popular instant tickets the

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has ever launched – and that was before we had Arkansas

represented by three participants in the Las Vegas trip and promotional second-chance BILLION

DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ this spring,” Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Bishop Woosley said.

Jim Jolly of Wooster was one of the lucky recipients of the all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas.

“Y’all can send me back anytime,” said Jolly.

Diana McNeil of Berryville also went to Las Vegas and said she’s ready to return.

“They went above and beyond,” McNeil said. “It was wonderful. I will definitely be entering this

year’s non-winning tickets into the Second Chance drawing.”

Last summer, the WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ resonated with Arkansas players so much

that several lottery retailers quickly ran out of tickets. Lottery officials expect the same

successful results with the 2018 WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™.

“The return of this instant game is exciting for our players and staff alike,” Woosley said. “Most

importantly, it helps fund proceeds for college scholarships.”