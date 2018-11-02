Glitz & Garland: Premier Holiday Shopping Event in Benton this Week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BENTON, Ark. - Wanting to get ahead of your holiday gift shopping? Stop by Glitz and Garland this week!

Glitz & Garland is the premier shopping event of the holiday season and will be held at the Benton Event Center November 1-3. This shopping event features specialty shopping in one location.

Over 80 booths of vendors will offer jewelry, children's clothing and items, accessories, collectible, clothing, home decor, specialty food and much more!

"Glitz and Garland is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit and knock out your Christmas list! The atmosphere is fun and warm and truly a one stop shop for great gifts," says Jenifer McCauley.

This evening is Girls Night Out starting at 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $30. There are a limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased from the Benton Chamber or Saline Health Foundation.

Friday, Nov. 2 is public shopping from 12-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Can't make it Friday? Don't worry! Public shopping continues on Saturday Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

There is also a two vehicle giveaway from Everett Buick GMC. The drawings will take place November 3 at 5:30

Two Buick LaCrosses are up for grabs! The Everett Buick GMC vehicle giveaway will happen Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 and only 500 tickets will be sold. Learn more about the giveaway here.