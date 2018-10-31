Arkansas Couple's HGTV Show Debuts in April

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: AY Magazine

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AY Magazine) - When HGTV executives went searching for their next home-makeover “it couple,” they looked to Northwest Arkansas. The region’s vibrant and growing, an appreciable admixture of the historic and the contemporary. There’s hardly a better example of small-town America. And that was exactly what the network was looking for.

That’s where they found Jenny and Dave Marrs, a couple of Bentonville-based developers poised for HGTV stardom. They’re the reluctant stars of HGTV’s newest home renovation show, which is set to premier in early 2019.

Dave and Jenny didn’t set out to be Arkansas’ cable TV ambassadors. They really didn’t set out to be developers, either. The transplants – Dave from Denver and Jenny from Orlando – met while working with the same company right out of college.

“When I graduated college, I was offered a job [in Arkansas] with Newell Rubbermaid,” says Dave from inside the newly renovated barn at their rural Bentonville berry farm.

That was in 2002. By 2003, Dave decided he would go into the business of building. He wasn’t a stranger to it; his father built log cabins in Denver for most of his life. He never anticipated getting into the business, but the corporate world wasn’t cutting it.

“We built log cabins in Colorado – my dad and I did,” he says. “I thought I didn’t want to build anymore. So, I did the corporate world for two years, which was enough. It allowed me to meet Jenny… But I just got sick of it.”

By then, the company had moved Dave from Bentonville to Chicago to Austin. When he decided to try his hand at building, he decided to move back to Northwest Arkansas, where much of his family had relocated. “When I said I’m going to start building again, Jenny took a big leap of faith and said we’ll try Arkansas for a couple of years,” he says.

And they never left.

Note: The Marrs family doesn’t yet know what their show will be called, they do know it will air on Mondays at 8 p.m., beginning in April.

Story by Caleb Talley | Photography by Meredith Mashburn