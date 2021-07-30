ZZ Top Little Rock show canceled after death of founding member Dusty Hill

FILE – Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. ZZ Top has announced that Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures and bassist, has died at his Houston home. He was 72. In a Facebook post, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed Wednesday, July 29, 2021, that Hill had died in his sleep. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The ZZ Top concert scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 at First Security Amphitheater has been canceled.

This comes after the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill on Wednesday.

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund via their original form of purchase.

The band released a statement to Arkansas fans saying:

While ZZ Top is committed to continuing its current tour and, thus, honoring the late Dusty Hill’s wish that the band carry on in his absence, one date will be affected by his passing. The show that had been scheduled for this Tuesday, August 3 at First Security Amphitheater in North Little Rock, AR has been cancelled as it conflicts with a memorial service for Dusty that band members and crew are committed to attending that day.

“We were very much looking forward to an amazing night of music with ZZ Top next week but given the passing of Dusty Hill we understand the need to cancel this show” said Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing for River Concerts. “We join the millions of fans around the world in mouring the passing of Dusty. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”