Zach Williams, for King & Country, Kanye West get Dove nods

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2018 file photo shows Zach Williams performing during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Christian artists Zach Williams and for King & Country are the leading artist nominees at the 2020 Dove Awards, while rapper Kanye West and singer Gloria Gaynor earned their first ever nominations.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian artist Zach Williams and for King & Country are the leading artist nominees at this year’s Dove Awards, while rapper Kanye West and singer Gloria Gaynor earned their first ever nominations.

The Gospel Music Association announced on Thursday the nominations this year’s show, which will be aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network on Oct. 30.

For King & Country, a brother duo made up of Luke and Joel Smallbone, have five nominations for their work as artists, including artist of the year and contemporary Christian artist of the year, and another nomination as songwriters for song of the year. Zach Williams has five nominations as an artist, including artist of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year, and another nomination as a songwriter for song of the year.

West, who is running as an independent presidential candidate in some states, earned three nominations stemming from his album “Jesus Is King,” including rap/hip hop album of the year, traditional gospel album of the year and rap/hip hop recorded song of the year for “Follow God.”

Disco-era icon Gloria Gaynor also scored two nominations following the release of her Grammy-winning gospel album “Testimony.”

Other top nominated artists include Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds, who all have four nominations each as artists. Hillsong Worship, Lauren Daigle and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are also nominated for artist of the year.

Among non-artists, writer and producer Jason Ingram leads with eight nominations.

