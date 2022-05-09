NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grammy-winning musician Zach Williams is bringing his Fall 22 Tour to The Theater at the Simmons Bank Arena November 11.

Arena officials said that Williams and special guest Ben Fuller will present a night of music and ministry that will fill your heart and leave you singing all night long.

Jonesboro native Williams’ music is a unique blend of southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office, or ticketmaster.com.