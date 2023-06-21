HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Lloyd from the hit show Yellowstone is set to start the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hot Springs next year.

Parade officials said that actor Forrie J. Smith will fire the starter’s pistol for the parade on March 17, 2024.

“Forrie is a real cowboy who plays a real cowboy, and he has ridden into the hearts of millions of ‘Yellowstone’ fans. He’ll be perfect,” Visit Hot Springs CEO and parade founder Steve Arrison said.

Officials said that the parade attracts more than 30,000 fans from across the country. The parade will include marching Irish Elvis Presley impersonators, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and live performances, officials said.

Parade officials have not announced the parade’s grand marshal nor a live performance lineup.

For more information on the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, visit Shorteststpats.com.