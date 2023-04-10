LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you want to believe that an “X-Files” star will be at Spa-Con this year, then you will be pleasantly surprised.

Annabeth Gish, the star of cult classics, “X-Files” and “Mystic Pizza”, and most recently the Netflix horror hits “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” will be a featured guest at this year’s convention.

Gish joined the cast of “X-Files” as Monica Reyes after series star David Duchovny announced his intention to leave the show.

Spa-Con, running September 22-24, is in its 7th Season in Hot Springs and has become a staple for sci-fi and comics culture.

Other guests announced for the event are actor/comedian Orlando Jones and Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who has been featured as one of the warrior women of the Dora Milaje in both “Black Panther” movies.

For more information on Spa-Con and to purchase tickets, visit Spa-Con.org.