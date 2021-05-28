WWE tag teams with Simmons Bank Arena to bring Smackdown to Arkansas fans

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena is about to put the SmackDown on a live attendance event with the WWE returning to central Arkansas for the first show since the pandemic began.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be at the arena Friday, August 27 with the show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

The WWE plans on kicking off their first tour since the beginning of the pandemic at a SmackDown event in Houston on July 16 and announced on Friday 21 added events to their summer-tour schedule which includes the major card event being held in North Little Rock.

A return to live events at Simmons Bank Arena has come into focus with vaccination rates rising and with mask and social distancing guidance loosening because of those rates.

Over the past month, events have been announced to resume at Simmons Bank Arena that include the ‘In Real Life’ comedy tour, Disney on Ice and the Professional Bull Riders Bad Boy Mowdown event.

Concerts are also starting to resume at the arena with Foreigner, Banda MS and Toby Mac planned for the remainder of the year.