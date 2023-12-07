LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A high-flying WWE superstar gave fans a preview of action coming to North Little Rock next year.

Ricochet, known to wrestling fans for his gravity-defying moves in the ring, stopped by KARK 4 News to look ahead to the Monday Night Raw show coming to Simmons Bank Arena on Jan. 15.

The superstar noted that the show comes during an exciting time for fans, just ahead of major annual events like the Royal Rumble and the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania.

The long-time fan favorite also shared a bit of what it was like for the superstars on the road and what he looked forward to doing while in the Natural State.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw start at $24 and are available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.

For more details on the event, including which superstars are scheduled to appear and rules for fans attending, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.