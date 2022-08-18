LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With there being so many children in foster care in the Natural State waiting to be adopted currently, organizations like Restoration Conferences are trying to help.

The organization helps provide children with a home away from home.

On Thursday August 25th, the non-profit is hosting a benefit concert at The Center for the Arts in Russellville featuring Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of NBC’s The Voice.

Todd sat down with KARK to discuss more about the event and why he is so dedicated to the cause.

To buy tickets or get more information, visit RestorationConferences.org.