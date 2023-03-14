ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Outlaw Music Festival is making a return to the Walmart AMP on June 29. Presale tickets start Tuesday March 14 and public ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17.

Willie Nelson and Family Outlaw Music Festival will feature Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid, the Walmart AMP announced in a press release.

General ticket prices range from $39.50-149.50 plus applicable fees, according to a press release. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $99 plus applicable fees. Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added for $10 each.

The Walmart AMP also announced new Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $30. A limited number will be available.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.