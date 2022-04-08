LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another weekend is here, and there is no shortage of activities to do in central Arkansas, especially for those who love history, heavy metal, animals or soup.

This weekend, celebrate the 300th anniversary of the discovery of La Petite Roche. the “Little Rock” that the town was named after. On Saturday there will be a dedication ceremony from 10 – 11 a.m. at the La Petite Roche Heritage Site in Riverfront Park. There will also be a Family Fair featuring carnival rides and food trucks from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and an Arkansas-theme concert and fireworks celebration from 7-9:30 p.m. at First Security Amphitheatre.

For those who like a different kind of rock, The Hall will be hosting the 501 Headbanger’s Hall Showcase, a concert featuring seven local bands from Little Rock’s burgeoning heavy metal scene. Acts performing include Severe Headwound, Morbid Visionz and Munkythumb, along with other local groups.

On Sunday, Downtown Little Rock’s Creative Corridor will be featuring the Barkus on Main Pet Parade. The parade begins at 2:30 at the intersection of 7th and Main and travels north to 4th and Main and will feature a Mardi Gras dog parade, beer garden, crawfish boil and more.

Also on Sunday, the Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families will be hosting Soup Sunday. The event runs from 4pm until 7pm at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock and will feature soup, shopping, an auction and live music. Proceeds from the event benefit the AACF’s work to ensure that all children have the resources and opportunities they need to lead healthy, productive lives and to reach their full potential.

For more events taking place around central Arkansas this weekend, check out our Community Calendar.