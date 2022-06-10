LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For Arkansans who are looking for something to do this weekend, the Natural Sate has plenty to offer, including a cat show, breakfast at the zoo, a special night with the Travelers and live music.

Saturday and Sunday, the Statehouse Convention Center will be home to the Little Rock Cat Show. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features adoptable rescue cats, free cat coloring books and a cat costume contest.

For animal lovers of a different breed, the Little Rock Zoo will be hosting Breakfast with a Twist Saturday morning. The event features a continental breakfast as well as a painting session where guests get to create a custom animal painting. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. with painting to follow at 8:45.

Also happening Saturday morning is the Argenta Farmer’s Market. Located in the history Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock, the market includes fresh locally-grown vegetables, fruit, flowers, pasture-raised meat and much more.

Saturday evening, Alzheimer’s Arkansas will be hosting their Champions of the Year event at The Venue at Westwind. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the organization and includes dinner, entertainment, a live and silent auction, as well as a short program to honor individuals who are making a difference for caregivers in Arkansas.

Saturday night, the Arkansas Travelers will be hosting Faith & Family night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Gates open at 4:35 and there will be a pre-game q&a session with Duck Dynasty’s Jep Robertson. After the game there will be a free screening of the film “God’s Not Dead”.

Sunday night things get much louder in the Capitol City as futuristic rock group Starset lands at The Hall. Joining them will be Red, Fame On Fire and Smash Into Pieces.

For more information on these events and everything happening in the Natural State, check out our Community Calendar.