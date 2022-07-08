LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer continues to scorch its way through central Arkansas, there is no shortage of activities to do both inside and outside.

All weekend long, Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre will be presenting its second production of the summer. “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” will be performed in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday evening, the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting ART Works Presents: Comic Relief at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater. The event runs from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. and features improv from Arkansas-based comedian Zach Hayes and is for ages 16 and older.

Saturday morning, the Little Rock Zoo is hosting another installment of their Breakfast with a Twist series which spotlights many of the zoo’s beloved animal species with this month’s event dedicated to the tiger. Check-in at the zoo’s front gates begins at 7:50 a.m. with breakfast served at 8 and a painting session following that.

Saturday afternoon Bang-Up Betty is hosting a Plant Swap. Bring one or a few of your favorite types of plants in a dirt container instead of in water and leave with new additions to your collection. The event runs from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will take place at Bang-Up Betty at 429 Main Street in downtown Argenta.

Saturday evening there will be a plethora of live music in the capital city, including Scotty Austin the former lead singer of Saving Abel. Austin brings his solo tour to the Revolution Music Room and features support from local acts Dark From Day One, Luke Shoemaker and Munkythumb.

For fans of Fox’s The Masked Singer, their 2022 national tour comes to Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday evening. The show features celebrity guest Natasha Bedingfield as well as a local celebrity who will perform in a top-secret disguise. Audience members will attempt to decipher clues and guess their identity before it’s revealed at the end of the night.

If you’re sad that there are still three months left until Halloween, CALS’s Ron Robinson Theatre will be hosting an interactive screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the film starting at 9 and admission is $10. There is also a prop bag available for $10 as well as beer, wine and concession.

To stay on top of these events and all that the Natural State has to offer, check out our Community Events calendar.