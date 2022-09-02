LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing.

Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races take place every Labor Day weekend and an estimated 20,000 people attend to watch the excitement of chuckwagon racing and the Snowy River Race.

Friday night in Conway, UCA Downtown is hosting their Art Walk. The event runs from 5 until 8 p.m. and includes drinks, small bites, live music, retail shopping, art and much more.

Happening Friday night at The Hall, you can see indie rock/electropop stars The Band CAMINO performing with Hastings. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday morning in Pine Bluff, the Delta Rivers Nature Center is holding a tree stand safety class for hunters. The Nature Center staff will be going over tree stand safety and demonstrating safety equipment.

On Saturday evening, the legendary Vino’s Brewpub will be hosting Silent Planet, with special guests Spiritbreaker, Levels, My Hands To War and Tiny Towns. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday evening, hip hop superstar Jeezy makes his way to Little Rock’s Bada Bing Grille 2 Events Center. Tickets start at $40.

