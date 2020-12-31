Watch Live: US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The ball will drop, but the entrance to 2021 will be unique for New York City.

Times Square will remain the center of American revelry this New Year’s Eve, but only virtually. Physically, it will be closed. The only spectators witnessing the ball-drop in person will be performers — part of the show, pre-screened for COVID-19.

Police have promised to vigorously enforce a ban on gatherings of any kind in New York City Thursday night, especially at its most famous intersection.

“My message to those ringing in the New Year,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, “Please stay at home.”

“Don’t come. Watch it at home. It’ll be a spectacular television show. Next year, we’ll all gather together and fill Times Square. But this year, don’t even attempt to come down there to watch it.”

As they ran a test of the ball-drop and put the finishing touches on the stages, passersby took a final look; parts of the area were beginning to close 24 hours before the big event.

NewsNation reporters found major cities around the country scaling-back, canceling plans and finding creative ways to ring in 2021; from fine-dining establishments going takeout in Cleveland and Chicago to pop-up art and virtual New Year’s Eve backdrops in Sacramento.

In Austin, Texas, 2020 ends with a rise in COVID-19 cases that’s overwhelming hospitals, leading to restrictions on indoor drinking and dining that now face a legal challenge. Local officials believe they will prevail. Travis County, Texas Judge Andy Brown appealed to residents in a Zoom message Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re asking you to cancel your New Year’s Eve celebrations,” he said, “As this is not the time to gather in person with people outside of your homes.”

In Las Vegas, the Strip is open, but the clubs are closed, leading to concern about people renting houses on Airbnb to party, creating potential ‘super-spreader’ events.

“I think everyone is concerned about house parties now in general because of the regulations and potential for spreading the disease,” Vegas resident Dayvid Figler told NewsNation affiliate KLAS.

Without the crowds in Times Square, the NYPD will have a much smaller presence this year, but heavy weapons and counterterrorism teams are already on the streets.

“We are very aware of recent events, particularly the vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day,” NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau Chief Martine Materasso told reporters.

The department confirms no credible threats have been made involving the celebrations this year, but as always, it is on alert. Without giving specific numbers, the NYPD says about 80% fewer officers will be stationed around Times Square — allowing greater enforcement across the city’s 5 boroughs.

“Coming to Times Square for New Year’s is a family tradition for some, it is a bucket list item for others,” said Chief Juanita Homes, who heads the department’s Patrol Bureau. “But this year is different.”

Different right down to the confetti. 2,000 pounds of it released at midnight Thursday will include the printed wishes of people from all over the country — their hopes and dreams for 2021.