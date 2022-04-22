FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a press conference before he takes the stage at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night.

You can watch the press conference in the player above beginning at 3 p.m.

Brooks, the No. 1 selling solo artist in American history with over 157 million records sold, will make history when he performs in the round on the field at Razorback Stadium. The appearance will be his first in the state of Arkansas in over seven years and his only stadium concert in Arkansas and Oklahoma in 2022.

You can view information such as parking, prohibited items and traffic patterns on the University of Arkansas website.