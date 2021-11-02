Walton Arts Center drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate; requires all patrons to wear masks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced November 2 it is dropping its mandate on COVID-19 vaccines and proof of negative test, but will still require all patrons attending shows to wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.

According to a news release from the WAC, the first show with updated protocols in place is A Conversation with Hasan Minhaj on Monday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

The release says protocols have been updated in response to the downward trend of new cases along with the increasing percentage of vaccinations within the region.

The protocols will remain in place for future performances, however, they are subject to change based on public health guidelines or applicable laws, according to the release.

Visit the WAC’s website to stay informed about its COIVD-19 protocols.

The WAC says it will also continue taking additional health and safety precautions including:

Electrostatic fogging of public spaces before performances

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing high-contact surfaces

4x hourly air exchanges with MERV 11 air filters

Cashless concessions

Coat check is currently not available

Full-time staff are vaccinated

All crew, staff or volunteers working a show, regardless of their vaccination status, must be tested and masked

Patrons attending the Friday, November 5, Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performance of Mozart and Beethoven will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination status and wear a mask while in the venue.

Ticketholders who have questions about these protocols can contact the WAC Box Office at (479) 443-5600.